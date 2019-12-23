Tesla, Bitcoin Top Stock Forecast for 2020 – Amber’s Macro Monday

Hello, Bold ProfitsNation!

This month’s installment of my Macro Monday — covering “The Fabulous 5” most fascinating economic charts I’ve seen this month — will be a forecast edition looking at some of the best investing opportunities for 2020.

But, before we delve into my “Fab 5,” I want to wish you and yours a Merry Christmas, happy holidays and a healthy, prosperous and blessed New Year!

Now, in this month’s video, I take a look at December’s top economic charts and reveal:

Why surging online grocery sales, which have doubled since 2016, show no signs of stopping and will continue to soar over the next two years.

A new Tesla milestone provides moreevidence that Paul Mampilly is right in predicting Tesla will become a $4,000 stock.

The factors that indicate 2020 is shaping up to be a breakout year for bitcoin.

The latest retail forecast reveals baby boomers will be overtaken by millennials next year in spending power.

Before I sign off, if you like what you see here, please subscribe to the Paul Mampilly YouTube channel and follow me on Twitter @ALancasterGuru.

Until next time,

Amber Lancaster

Director of Investment Research, Banyan Hill Publishing