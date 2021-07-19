Tesla/Bitcoin Team Up + Earnings Surprise

Tesla and bitcoin.

You know we love electric vehicles (EVs) and cryptos for big bold profits. And you know that stacking mega trends is the very core of America 2.0.

Well, here’s what you may not know: that’s happening today with these two superstars.

Despite any Twitter shade, there could be an interesting partnership brewing between Tesla and bitcoin.

That’s not all.

There’s another branch of Tesla gearing up to make a huge impact on earnings — new energy.

As of May, Tesla has installed 200,000 power walls all over the world. It also launched Tesla Energy in China.

Bottom line: Tesla has amazing growth ahead! And this America 2.0 mashup could launch bitcoin to new highs.

See the full story and how you can invest in cryptos with Tesla in mind:

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited

Editor’s Note: We get it. The crypto market just got hammered. A lot of our stocks haven’t bounced back … yet. So we completely understand why you might be hesitant to jump in.

But if you’ve been around for long enough, you know our Strong Hands mantra! Too many people sell when instead, you should be BUYING.

Right now, Ian’s tracking certain cryptocurrencies that can soar as much as 20 times more than bitcoin on a percentage basis. He’s already released his first trade recommendation, and it’s still a buy.

If you’re ready, here’s your Strong Hands action to take: To unlock Ian’s first trade recommendation and get ahead of his next, you just need access to Crypto Flash Trader through this link.