Tesla Battery Day: Should You Sell?

Sep 26, 2020

2 minute, 11 second read

Tesla Battery Day: Should You Sell?

No way!

Tesla’s Battery Day was HUGE.

Our team watched the livestream and we couldn’t get enough.

This company is the heart and soul of America 2.0 — constantly raising the bar to make a real change for our future.

Paul said:

And Ian explains why you should definitely not sell TSLA because of recent stock price fluctuation:

We’re confident that Tesla’s will continue to innovate and be a strong leader in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

We’re not just bullish on Tesla, we’re super bulls on batteries!

In the next 10 years, the battery storage market is expected to go from $11 billion to $170 billion — that’s 1,445%!

So, to celebrate Bold Profits’ Battery Day, we have our own reveal.

Paul has predicted exactly how Tesla’s battery can go for 1 million miles…

All thanks to a new energy upgrade.

It’s one of the most exciting mega trends we follow today. And now there’s even more reason to celebrate.

Paul put together a special report presentation on the secret to the million-mile battery. Check it out here.

Charge up Your Bold Profits Portfolio

Here’s what the team found for you this week:

Regards,

Your Bold Profits Team

P.S. Paul and Ian keep you up to date on all things TSLA on their Twitter pages @MampillyGuru and @IanDyerGuru. Follow them for real-time market updates!

