Tesla Battery Day: Should You Sell?

No way!

Tesla’s Battery Day was HUGE.

Our team watched the livestream and we couldn’t get enough.

This company is the heart and soul of America 2.0 — constantly raising the bar to make a real change for our future.

Paul said:

so far $TSLA @Tesla has announced a huge jump in battery technology, a huge jump in battery production and a huge jump in integrating the battery into the car. wish @elonmusk could snap his fingers and have it happen tomorrow 🙂 — 🇺🇸Paul Mampilly (@MampillyGuru) September 22, 2020

And Ian explains why you should definitely not sell TSLA because of recent stock price fluctuation:

$TSLA isn't going down because of bad news. It's going down because of the extremely common "buy the rumor, sell the news" pattern due to battery day. There's a huge difference. This will be temporary, and still a ton of upside long-term! — Ian Dyer (@IanDyerGuru) September 22, 2020

We’re confident that Tesla’s will continue to innovate and be a strong leader in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

We’re not just bullish on Tesla, we’re super bulls on batteries!

In the next 10 years, the battery storage market is expected to go from $11 billion to $170 billion — that’s 1,445%!

Charge up Your Bold Profits Portfolio

Here’s what the team found for you this week:

