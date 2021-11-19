Tesla $10 Trillion … Just You Wait

“You’re crazy.”

Five years ago, ^ that’s what we heard when talking about Tesla (TSLA) becoming a $1 trillion company.

Well, here we are. And next up: Tesla $10 trillion … in three to four years!

Paul and I recorded this special IanCast to give you our new forecast (see if you can place our location!).

I believe this is the MOST bullish time for our growth stocks.

One of our GoingUpness signals is flashing for the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK).

And crypto’s acting like a coiled spring ready to shoot higher. I’ll reveal the name of a metaverse coin that I’m really #BOP (bullish, optimistic, positive) on. Plus, our pot stock watchlist.

Check it out:

