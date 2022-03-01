Takeoff Moment for Crypto

There’s a war going on. But you’ve seen the news. I’m going to stick to investing.

From that perspective and from a 1,000-foot level, this seems to be a takeoff moment for bitcoin and crypto.

People in Russia can’t get their money out — they’ve been cut off with sanctions. Not approving or disapproving, but it makes you think of the alternative.

Crypto.

Sure enough, bitcoin jumped up past $40K yesterday.

This situation has people thinking about an America 2.0 solution to an America 1.0 problem — whether it be bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin or other cryptos.

