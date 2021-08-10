Investing takes guts.

When you invest for America 2.0 gains, you’ve got to look forward — one, three, five, seven years ahead.

Invest in the companies that are innovating and disruptifying … taking what is possible as a result of technology and really going for it.

This is America 2.0 shifting the paradigm from where it is to where the world is going to be.

Nothing is certain in the stock market. Sometimes, you’ve got to take a leap of faith:

Ha! Okay, you don’t have to jump out of a plane, but you know what I mean! 😊

Being a speculator for America 2.0 requires courage. And I know you have it. You’re the Strong Hands Nation!

And today, I want you to know that it’s working.

Readers following my small-cap America 2.0 strategy just locked in another 1,000% winner — 1,111% in just a year and a half, to be exact.

Nothing is guaranteed. But, when you invest in America 2.0 small caps with groundbreaking technologies — the chances of winning are far, far greater.

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited