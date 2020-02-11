Take Action NOW for a Bigger-Than-Microsoft Opportunity

Back in the 1970s, my father took a chance on a tiny ad for a job in Dubai.

That one leap of faith changed both of our lives for the better.

Because of this, I’m always looking for ways to take advantage of the opportunities that are right in front of me. Especially the one brewing today.

Think of how easily you could have locked in massive gains by simply owning stocks like Walmart, Disney or Microsoft in the ’90s.

That same opportunity is unfolding now … except it’s bigger. Way bigger.

I’m afraid that most people will miss out on this stock market boom — whether because of fear or waiting until it’s too late.

Today, there are so many phenomenal investment opportunities thanks to companies going global. And I want to make sure you have a chance to buy into these ahead of the crowd to set yourself up for success.

Check out this week’s video to find out how you can take action on the ever-growing market:

What My Father’s Courage Taught Me

Today I want to start with a story. This, like many of my stories, is about my dad.

When I look at my own personal history, I can see a direct connection to the way my father took some opportunities, chanced his luck and made the most out of it.

In his own way, he was very American in his spirit.

I remember when I was very young my mother told me my father saw this tiny ad.

Remember, this is pre-internet and in India in the early 1970s. He saw a little ad in the newspaper and it was to go to this, then completely unknown place, called Dubai.

My father, who at that point in time was struggling like many people were in India, chose to act on that ad.

He responded to it and he got interviewed.

He was selected and, as a result, he ended up going to Dubai.

Dubai until he was there in the late 1990s really gave him the opportunity to have a life.

It gave him way more money, it gave him a lifestyle that was much more comfortable.

For me, it gave me the opportunity to come to the United States of America.

Without that money, my father would have never had the ability to send me to the United States as a student.

I was just looking up from back then and this is my very first student visa I was issued to come here to the United States.

I, in turn, have tried to honor my father’s sense of initiative, opportunity, of taking advantage of the chances you are given.

I try to make the most of opportunities when they are in front of me.

The Lesson: Recognize Opportunities & Take Action

I can tell you that right now what I see is extraordinary opportunity.

My biggest worry for most people is they are going to miss out.

I say that because this opportunity is going to dwarf the astonishing gains made all through the 1990s.

I was there when the internet, technology, networking and innovation of that time exploded. When the baby boomer generation was coming of age.

All of that came together and there were extraordinary gains you could have had easily by simply owning stocks like Walmart, Home Depot or Disney.

Or, if you were technologically minded you could have bought into Cisco or Microsoft and made over 100X your initial investment.

Today I see the same opportunity unfolding, except it’s bigger. Much bigger.

That’s because the opportunity in our world today is bigger than it was in the 1990s.

Our companies can now be global.

They can also take advantage of science-fiction-like technologies that were just a dream people fantasized about in comic books and in movies.

They are real today. We can actually do things that we dreamed about in sci-fi books, and soon we’ll be able to do more.

This is the next industrial revolution.

To Seize Opportunity, You Must Act

You want everything to be perfect before you take action, you want everything to be just right before you take action.

You need all the answers right in front of you before you take action.

This is why I bring up the story about my father.

When he chose to go to Dubai, all he had was a few words in a newspaper. That made him say he was going to take the chance and go forward.

He had no guarantees it was going to work out, but he could take the chance.

To make big money in the stock market, every single person will have to do what my father did.

You will have to take a little bit of risk, you will have to accept a little bit of uncertainty, you will have to have some courage, conviction, trust and belief that the future is going to work out.

Without this, you will never have the guts, never have the belief and never have the trust to start.

That’s why I talk about America 2.0 every week.

My greatest fear is that you will understand the opportunity, accept what I am saying is right, but you will never take action.

As a result, you will never get the benefit.

Fortune favors the bold.

I recommend you use me as your guide through America 2.0 and the Fourth Industrial Revolution that’s happening right in front of you.

You can see it.

You can see it when you see stocks like Tesla shooting higher and the experts of the old have no understanding of what is going on.

When you see astonishing technologies that are using artificial intelligence, blockchain or 3D printing.

When you hear of SpaceX sending satellites and bringing the rockets back.

You cannot simply sit still and let all of this unfold without taking action to benefit.

If you want to get in on this, I ask you to tell your friends, your family or anyone you know this world is unfolding right now.

If history is any indication, the vast majority of people will get in when it’s too late, when all the gains are already in.

Then they will suffer like the folks in 1999.

However, there is still time yet to get in right now.

I would tell you the best way to get in is to subscribe to Profits Unlimited, which is my flagship service.

Watch my America 2.0 video report where I lay out why America 2.0 is happening, why the Fourth Industrial Revolution is happening and why it is critical for you to get in now to get the benefits.

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited