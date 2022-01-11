Supply Chain Issues = #A20 Stock Surge

You’ve seen it. There’s a massive shipping traffic jam.

But you’ve got to look forward — because the stock market is always about where the future is going.

And when you do, you’ll see this is going to be great for America 2.0 stocks…

there is a record pile up of stuff coming folks as ships offshore unload. prices of America 1.0 goods going to cut just as pent up demand is used up. slow growth for America 1.0 means markets going to swing hard to #A2O growth stocks. — 🇺🇸Paul Mampilly (@MampillyGuru) January 10, 2022

The stage is set for a huge reversal back to growth stocks.

I’ll show you why America 1.0 stocks are on the way out. And your America 2.0 stocks are ready to soar.

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited

P.S. Are you invested in America 2.0 stocks, or are you still clinging on to those America 1.0 companies?

I believe America 1.0 is destined for zero. With this shipping scenario I laid out for you today, I think it could happen sooner rather than later.

Don’t wait. It’s time to take action for this new era.

See all the details I put together in this special #A20 presentation.