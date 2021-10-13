Supply Chain Crunch = 3D-Printing Gain$

It’s happening.

Just as Paul predicted in our internal investment team calls in late 2020.

A paradigm shift of epic proportions is generating once-in-a-lifetime, first-mover investment opportunities in the 3D-printing market.

The great supply chain crunch bottlenecking major U.S. seaports is changing the traditional idea of where and how goods are manufactured for U.S. consumption.

This supply chain crunch will help fuel the $13.7 billion 3D-printing mega trend.

It’s forecast to nearly quintuple in market size by 2026, reaching $63.5 billion per Mordor Intelligence data.

This supply chain backlog plays directly into Paul’s 3Rs forecast for the America 2.0 economic recovery.

And right now, this is the most bullish scenario you could ever have for an America 2.0 stock market.

That is good for your portfolio if you’ve been following our recommendations.

The biggest winner to solve this supply crunch will be 3D printing — which you can see how Paul envisions it remaking America here.

Real Demand = Most Bullish Scenario for America 2.0

We’ve never seen anything like this before.

It’s an unparalleled backlog of container ships awaiting clearance to deliver cargo to the top two busiest seaports in the U.S.: Port of Los Angeles and Port of Long Beach in Southern California.

As Marketplace.org puts it:

In 2020 and 2021, pandemic shutdowns, labor shortages and other disruptions slowed parts of the shipping and logistics industry at the same time imports surged due to shifting consumer spending habits. …It’s been nearly two years since the beginning of pandemic lockdowns in China, but global supply chains are still tangled up.

Currently, goods that would normally take 71 days to make a round-trip journey from Shanghai, China ports to U.S. warehouses, now take over 149 days.

This is creating a huge bottleneck of supplies. And it’s leading to what Paul calls his 3Rs. If this is your first time learning about the 3Rs they are:

We’re in a phenomenon where entire categories of products are being sold out across the U.S. and are not being replaced fast enough from overseas manufacturers.

Hence the greater need for restocking and reinventorying.

That will eventually lead the U.S. to begin manufacturing more goods domestically using America 2.0 technology, like 3D printing, rather than importing from other countries.

This manufacturing shift is known as reshoring .

Today, the world has an inventory problem.

We don’t have enough goods to meet people’s demand.

Demand is like the “magic thread, for anything.”

This is what all economies and companies desire: real demand.

People need goods, and companies need to make them just to meet demand.

As people stayed closer to home over the past year and eight months, our spending habits changed.

Less money was spent on entertainment and experiences.

While some of these funds were saved, to the tune of a collective “mind-blowing record cash pile of almost $17 trillion,” a portion of the money was reallocated to homebound pursuits — shopping online, home improvement projects, durable goods purchases like major appliances and even cars for autonomous commutes.

A study by Deloitte Insights has found that several of these shifting consumer spending habits are here to stay, even post-pandemic:

Buy Into 3D Printing: Our Way to the Top

One group of forward-looking Fourth Industrial Revolution investors, who think like Paul, see the current and unprecedented supply chain crunch as a big opportunity for U.S. industrial 3D printing.

Venture capitalists.

They’re pouring money into industrial startups which include 3D-printing companies.

Per reporting from CNBC and PitchBook, year to date, “a record $45.1 billion has been raised by industrial startups, compared with the $34 billion raised in all of 2020 … A growing number of industrial businesses that aim to solve supply chain issues with … 3D printing … have gone public this year.”

Additionally, according to Design News and an MIT analysis 3D printing “could reduce total supply chain costs by 50% to 90% as production moves from make-to-stock offshore facilities that require a heavy reliance on freight to make-on-demand facilities located closer to the final customer.”

This type of make-on-demand manufacturing will permit domestic companies to “scale up or down on an as-needed basis, responding in real-time to fluctuations in demand or clogs in the supply chain.”

As Paul sees it, the restocking and reinventory aspects of his 3Rs forecast will be a multi-year or even decade-long event.

This type of unmatched backlog will light an innovation fire under U.S. companies as they seek alternative ways to manufacture and fulfill the order of goods stateside.

And I’m pleased to report that U.S. reshoring changes are happening now.

EPS News and a Reshoring Initiative study shows that the U.S. reshoring pace accelerated in the first half of 2021.

“The pandemic has spurred a national push to strengthen the domestic supply chain, especially of essential products, driving reshoring numbers higher.”

We are just at the initial stages of U.S. reshoring industrial manufacturing with 3D-printing technology helping lead the way.

That’s when you want to invest. Before it really takes off and creates new stock market highs.

Reshoring is the next U.S. industrial manufacturing cycle shift, and 3D printing will be a juggernaut in that wheel of change.

To be part of this change, consider:

Buying shares in The 3D Printing ETF (BATS: PRNT). This exchange-traded fund tracks publicly traded companies steeped in the 3D-printing industry. Investing with Paul as he follows the mega trends of the future which include, 3D-printing technology and U.S. manufacturing and reshoring tech.

