Every day, the options market gets FLOODED with big money traders placing large bets. You never know exactly what they’re thinking. But money talks. If someone puts up $50,000 … $500,000 … or even $5,000,000 … there’s a chance they know something that you don’t!

This logic is how Andrew Keene became one of the top floor traders in the world while he hacked his way through the pit at the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE).

And now, Andrew is bringing this experience to his subscribers in Super Options! to share the top trades he sees every week.

Each week, you can expect three trade recommendations from Andrew based on the top options flow setups he sees.

Andrew has been doing this for the last two decades … and with over 15 proprietary scanners and access to the world’s best software, you’ll see why subscribers are willing to pay top dollar for Andrew’s picks!

You’ll also receive weekly, high-level insights from Andrew on the bigger trends he sees in the market … while most investors read tea leaves and rely on pure gut, Andrew will show you how to follow the smart money to victory in your own trading account.