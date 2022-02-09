Super Bowl 2022 = Metaverse Fortunes

The metaverse is on tap to take center stage with the help of the biggest sporting event of the year!

Super Bowl LVI this Sunday.

This football game commands the largest audience among all American broadcasts during the year.

And this year it’s stepping straight into America 2.0.

It’s setting up to be the year the metaverse gets a universal spotlight.

From metaverse commercials to metaverse concerts, companies are using the Super Bowl’s millions of viewers to catapult this ultimate virtual reality (VR) world to the masses.

In his YouTube video yesterday, Paul Mampilly shared why he’s all-in on the extraordinary features of the metaverse.

You see, on June 15, 2021, Paul predicted:

…the metaverse has extraordinary potential to be an extraordinary investment idea.

He’s right.

Forecast to value at nearly $800 billion by 2024, the global metaverse market is a mega trend we should all follow:

There are over 200 million people worldwide actively engaging in this new virtual world every month.

With that kind of demand and growth (and Super Bowl stardom), this is one mega trend we do not want you to miss.

Enter the Metaverse and Play for Profits

The metaverse is like Ready Player One or The Matrix come to real life.

“Meta” means transcendent or beyond and “universe” is all space and everything in it.

The metaverse is a virtual-reality world where users can interact with each other in a 3D-compute-generated environment.

This virtual world is not just for the young but the young at heart.

A December 2021 survey of over 1,000 U.S. adults showed 74% are joining or considering joining the metaverse.

The top two reasons for joining:

► To experience things they can’t in a physical reality.

► Want to communicate with others in the space.

Because of these growing diverse demographics, companies and advertisers are taking notice.

And the Super Bowl is offering an ideal platform to help an assortment of businesses and enterprises reach customers far and wide.

For example, the charitable organization The Giving Back Fund is making history by hosting its annual “Big Game Big Give” event in the metaverse.

Each year “Big Game Big Give” raises funds for non-profit organizations around the world.

However, due to the pandemic, raising funds the traditional way has been a challenge.

But through metaverse technology and Meta Platform Inc.’s Horizon World VR platform, The Giving Back Fund is thrilled to bring this extraordinary “must attend” event to life in virtual reality” via the metaverse.

It doesn’t stop there.

The Foo Fighters, a famous American rock band, will head to the metaverse for their first-ever virtual reality concert experience following the big game.

According to Live For Live Music, attendees of this metaverse event will “immerse themselves in a front row, 180-degree VR concert experience complete with customized avatars, fan interaction and virtual games in the show lobby.”

Last but not least, some infamous Super Bowl commercials are getting a metaverse makeover.

Western Michigan University’s Haworth College of Business advertising and promotion department notes:

This year, several commercials will be taking place in a virtual world. Some brands are creating virtual places for consumers to meet up — with the help of the correct technology. Meta Oculus 2 will feature a virtual entertainment club called Questy’s, where consumers can actually meet virtually. Other brands, like Monday.com, will tell us how we can work without limits. And Guy Fieri will take us to ‘the land of loud flavors.’

Cool, right?

The future is here.

We believe there’s more to come in our everyday lives and for your investment portfolio.

Metaverse 10X Mega Trade

The growth and long-term potential for the metaverse is primed for the taking.

Its traction is gaining steam.

Just look at the new metaverse events at this year’s Super Bowl.

