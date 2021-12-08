Sun Power Your America 2.0 Portfolio in 2022

We’re revealing our 2022 market predictions because these are the biggest opportunities we see for you … not just for next year.

But one, three, even five years out. We’re aiming for big money over time.

And all I can say is:

The race to new energy adoption is on!

Paul — a long-standing new energy bull — has identified the new energy revolution as one of the key mega trends fueling a Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Right now, the new energy market’s growth is accelerating.

Check out this recent headline from the International Energy Agency (IEA):

In the U.S. alone, the agency forecasts, “renewable energy capacity is set to increase by 65% … adding more than 200 GW from 2021 through 2026…

“This expansion is driven by state-level targets, federal tax incentives and the increasing economic attractiveness of corporate procurement of renewable electricity.”

This tells me that new energy investments should be part of your America 2.0 future-forward portfolio in 2022!

Buy Into Solar Energy for 3X Growth

New, renewable, clean or endless energy is any power source that comes from renewable resources — which are naturally replenished indefinitely.

This includes wind, water, geothermal heat and the sun.

All of these power sources are crucial in the evolution of the new energy market, but none more critical than the sun … solar energy.

Solar energy is an industry that’s on a tear with promising forecasts for years to come.

A new Bloomberg report explains why solar energy is on track to become a dominant form of energy.

Its calculations show that solar energy is the “cheapest” form of electricity, and its use is set to skyrocket over the next ten years.

Bloomberg finds that “global solar installations increased at a compound annual rate of more than 20% from 2010 through 2021” and that this “double-digit pace will extend into 2022 and beyond.”

Major governments worldwide are now seeking to curtail greenhouse-gas emissions on their quest to net zero.

This reduction in greenhouse-gas emissions opens the door for booming demand in the solar energy market.

The IEA forecasts “global demand for solar panels to increase more than 600 gigawatts (GW) in 2030 from about 190 GW today.” A more than 3X growth rate!

And that more than 75% of renewable energy’s growth is forecast to be from solar photovoltaic (PV) systems.

Solar PV is the process of using solar panels to convert sunlight into electricity.

This means we are at the starting stages of solar energy’s mega growth. The time to invest in our mega trend is prime for you.

So that brings me to my 2022 investment forecast and your opportunity…

2 Ways Solar Can Power Your America 2.0 Portfolio in 2022 and Beyond

Solar energy experienced some delays in 2021 due to shortages in solar modules.

But next year, these should be resolved, making 2022 a potential bumper year for solar installations.

Bloomberg New Energy Finance (NEF) estimates that “solar build could exceed 200 GW for the first time in 2022, perhaps reaching as high as 252 GW in an optimistic scenario, as supply increases and prices for solar materials and modules fall.”

These 2022 projections are happening as one major U.S. solar company announced it received its largest-ever single order of solar modules in the company’s history.

That shows demand is there and bodes well for potential gains in solar-focused investments.

Allied Market Research forecasts the global solar energy market size is projected to reach $223.3 billion by 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.5%.

Needless to say, we are #BOP (bullish, optimistic and positive) on new energy.

So, I have two ways for you to buy into the solar and new energy revolution now:

Solar Energy Play No. 1: To gain exposure to this market, I recommend buying shares in the First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (Nasdaq: QCLN).

QCLN is an ETF (exchange-traded fund) that tracks the performance of new energy companies that are publicly traded in the U.S.

Some of the biggest players in solar energy, as well as the America 2.0 new energy market, are represented in this ETF.

The new energy revolution is upon us.

Make sure your portfolio is prepped and ready to ride this wave.

Until next time,

Amber Lancaster

Director of Investment Research, Banyan Hill Publishing

