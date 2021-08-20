The IanCast is BACK!

And just in time.

We’ve seen a lot of comments, and it’s time to address the No. 1 lesson for Bold Profits investors: Strong Hands.

It’s easy to have Strong Hands when the markets are going up but much harder when your stocks take a turn.

In today’s market … with the emergence of America 2.0 and the rise of our mega trends — 3D printing, crypto, electric vehicles, cannabis … your Strong Hands will pay off!

We’ve seen time and time again how our stocks can come out on top in any market if we stick to our strategy.

So, tune in to this week’s IanCast for all the latest on the America 2.0 market and why you should keep holding Strong Hands:

Regards,

Ian Dyer

Editor, Crypto Flash Trader

Editor’s Note: Paul here! If you haven’t seen Ian’s new video yet, check it out here. He shares the incredible, amazing details of his crypto trading strategy, and I’m blown away with his results! In five months of beta testing, he captured 32 consecutive double-digit gains. Ranging between 27% in two months, 56% in two weeks and 101% in a week! Now, he’s back to it. Readers have already had a chance to capture two double-digit gains since we went live. But this is just the beginning. This opportunity is still early. But it won’t be for long. The last month proves this market WILL leave you behind if you let it! Don’t. Click here now.