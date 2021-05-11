 be_ixf;ym_202105 d_11; ct_50

Strong Hands = Long-Term Payoff on Your Stocks!

Paul Mampilly

May 11, 2021

1 minute, 5 second read

Right now, the market requires your Strong Hands.

I know it tests you. Your patience, endurance, conviction. But here’s what I want you to take away today:

Paul Mampilly strong hands gif

That’s right. Hold Strong Hands through this volatility. Because to me, nothing has changed.

Your America 2.0 stocks are companies that are changing the WORLD. And when the markets are down, that’s a signal to me that a run of new highs is just around the corner.

I know it can be hard to see, unless you zoom out and look at the whole picture.

Today, I’ll walk you through why it’s more important than ever to hold Strong Hands with America 2.0 growth stocks for a long-term payoff:

And before I go, I know some of you are seasoned Strong Hands. And that means you’re looking for opportunities to buy for the market rebound.

Now is the time:

Luckily, we have a strategy just for you. Since inception, nearly 9 out of 10 recommendations have been winners.

Ian and I even had a 21-trade winning streak while the rest of the market was reeling from the volatility.

Check out all the details about our rocket-rebound strategy now.

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited

