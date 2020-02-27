No. 1 Strategy for the Coronavirus Stock Market Rebound

Story Highlights:

Why you shouldn’t panic over the market dips this week.

A new coronavirus breakthrough shines a spotlight on a precision medicine ETF that’s on a tear.

Paul Mampilly’s secret investing weapon to use during the “coronavirus effect” on the stock market.

The coronavirus vaccine is here!

We predicted it a few weeks back, but it got here even faster than we thought.

Here’s what’s really incredible about this breakthrough: Mainstream medicine said it couldn’t be done. But then precision medicine turned it around in no time.

This is exactly why the old “one size fits all” approach to medicine is America 1.0. Precision gene-based medicine is America 2.0 and will lead you to the biggest stock market winners.

So even though you’ve seen a dip in the markets this week, don’t panic. This “coronavirus effect” on stocks is temporary.

There’s a saying in medical circles: Sometimes it takes a crisis to prompt a breakthrough.

It’s what we saw with past outbreaks of Ebola, West Nile virus and Zika — all of which led to new and better ways to diagnose, treat and prevent these viral villains.

Now, we’re seeing the same thing with the coronavirus.

And it also means there’s a big opportunity to invest in these precision medicine miracles early on, before they ultimately reinvent our entire health care system.

Now’s the time to stake your claim on the precision medicine market before it soars by 985% to a projected $217 billion by 2028.

Seize This Huge Opportunity, Don’t Panic Over the Risk

Not just one, but three biotechs made a move on the coronavirus vaccine:

Biotech startup Moderna Inc. developed and shipped the first batches of its experimental coronavirus vaccine to the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for testing this week. Even though the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 2,000 points on news about the spread of the coronavirus, Moderna’s stock shot up an incredible 30%. In addition, federal officials announced this week that they are planning a clinical trial of an experimental drug treatment for the coronavirus — called remdesivir — developed by another biotech, Gilead Sciences Inc. The company’s stock also shot up 13% this week — nearly 8% about an hour after the news. A third company, Texas genetic engineering startup Greffex Inc., said it is also working with the Food and Drug Administration to fast-track the coronavirus vaccine for use in China and around the world.

These breakthroughs spotlight the incredible speed and efficiency that gene-based precision medicine is bringing to health care.

As remarkable as they are, this is just the beginning. The genetic techniques Moderna, Gilead and Greffex are using also hold promise in targeting influenza and other genetically linked conditions, including cancer, heart disease, diabetes and even Alzheimer’s.

Scientists and biotech companies have been moving at record speed to create new tests to diagnose the virus, as well as vaccines and treatments — some using new DNA and RNA therapies.

By using cutting-edge genetic techniques, biotech engineers sidestep the hurdles that take conventional vaccines years, or even decades, and billions of dollars to develop.

That’s why the emerging gene-based precision medicine sector is one of our Bold Profits mega trends.

Smart investors who buy into the biotech companies leading these advances can make a bundle — if they put their money into the right stocks.

According to Global Market Insights, precision medicine is projected to become a $217 billion industry by 2028 — up from just $39 billion in 2013. That’s a staggering growth rate of 985% since 2013.

Greffex is a privately held company, so you can’t buy stock. But we’ve found another way in.

You can gain exposure to a variety of innovative stocks through an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that pulls in biotech and genetic engineering companies.

I recommend the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK), which has been on a tear for the past year. Even though the fund took a minor hit this week, along with the rest of the market, it’s still up nearly 37% since October.

Master the Rebound Profit Strategy for Coronavirus Profits

This week’s sell-off was not spurred by hard facts. It came from investors’ panic over news headlines.

If those investors would have looked deeper into why their stocks were plummeting, they would have seen what we did — a domino effect caused by sheer panic selling.

This is exactly how Paul Mampilly created a secret investing weapon.

If you look past the “coronavirus effect” on the stock market, you’ll see it was news of the outbreak that sparked panic selling in stocks. Weak hands were washed out of the markets.

The same thing happened in 2016. Netflix plunged 40% on investor pessimism. Does that mean Netflix was a bad investment? No. It showed clear signs of a rebound. Now Netflix is up a whopping 243% from its low.

Paul sees the same pessimism happening now with the coronavirus.

In fact, because of the speed prices have dropped, he thinks we’re near the bottom. And with an eye on America 2.0, he’s seeing very clear signs of a rebound in certain stocks. If you want to get ahead of the coronavirus panic, click here to learn about Paul’s Rebound Profit strategy.

The takeaway: Crises that rile the markets day to day will come and go. But, in the long run, stocks at the heart of the America 2.0 mega trends will outlast those temporary blips and weather the storm.

