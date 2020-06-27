Stop-Loss (Less) Strategy to Scoop 199% Gain
Note from Paul: Hey Bold Profits nation! I want to interrupt your Saturday daily for one second because I have to tell you about this phenomenal, incredible, HUGE America 2.0 opportunity. And once you read today’s daily, you’ll see why we are so well-positioned to pocket massive gains here.
I’m about to release a new trade to my IPO Speculator readers. This one has the chance to make Monopar Therapeutics Inc. — which handed readers a 400% gain in just one day — look like a stepping stone! The potential really is jaw-dropping. If you want highly active trading, click here to see how you can get in.
We get a lot of questions about this.
What do you recommend for stop-losses?
The simple answer: we don’t.
A stop-loss is like an automatic alarm that will kick you out of a stock when it hits a certain price.
Stop-losses are recommended by some brokers and other financial advisors as a kind of safety net.
But we don’t use stops in our strategies anymore. It was a part of our strategy in the early days … but we quickly saw that it does more harm than good.
The truth is a stop-loss order can cause you to miss out on the biggest, most incredible gains that can come with our recommendations.
You see, no stock will rise or fall in a straight line. And sometimes we buy into stocks during times of volatility — offering a great price and more room for gains — when we know that holding Strong Hands will prevail.
For instance, Paul recommended Tableau Software (now part of Salesforce) stock in his Profits Unlimited research service, back in June 2016.
Had he used the standard 10% stop-loss, it would’ve been triggered just a few weeks later, when the stock fell 13%.
But since we don’t use stop-losses, our readers were able to ride Tableau Software all the way up to a 199% gain!
And as for a safety net? Well, that’s your entire Bold Profits team.
We’re watching your stocks day and night, and we’ll send you a note or an alert if there’s an action Paul or the team wants you to take.
Don’t get stopped out of major opportunities.
Remember: Fortune favors the BOLD.
The Bold Profits Strategy for the Bold Investor
We may not use stop-losses, but we do use unique strategies — like our Rules of the Investing Game and GoingUpness — across all our services. Even in your Bold Profits Daily. And with them, here’s what the team found for you this week:
- V-Recovery Market Proof: Small-Cap Stocks to Buy. The V-recovery is setting us up for a multiyear boom! The underpinnings of our America 2.0 economy are stronger than ever.
- Before Buying: 3 Rules of the Investing Game. Before you dive into strategies, market trends or stock recommendations … you need to know the rules of the game.
- Buy the Electric Big Rig ETF Before the Second Wave. Trucking has a major impact on nearly every U.S. industry — pulling in $797 billion in yearly revenue. Now, the big rigs are getting an America 2.0 upgrade by going electric.
- Mega Trend Alert: 1 “American Dream” Sector to Skyrocket in 2020. With an America 2.0 upgrade, housing is set to double. You can get in on big gains by investing in this trend today. You can start by buying one exchange-traded fund (ETF) to broaden your exposure.
- America 2.0 IPO. Want to be in on the ground floor of the best investments in 2020? See the phenomenal innovators that are just coming to the stock market, and pocket massive gains.
- Avoid Hertz Bottom (but 1 Tesla Move Could Save It). The secret to making money in today’s market is to invest in the companies and mega trends that are doing the disrupting: Tesla, bitcoin and pot. Not the ones that are being disrupted.
Regards,
Your Bold Profits Team