 be_ixf;ym_202104 d_12; ct_50

Select Page

Stocks for Digital New Deal’s EV Battery Rally

Paul Mampilly

Posted by | Apr 12, 2021 | , ,

39 second read

Stocks for Digital New Deal’s EV Battery Rally

It has our full attention. Because this could be HUGE for your stocks this year.

Remember the Digital New Deal I told you about last week? Well, one of our mega trends — electric vehicles (EVs) — is about to really shine as a part of this plan!

The president’s new infrastructure plan could create an EV battery mega rally.

And global EV demand is already projected to increase nearly tenfold by 2027. That’s 858% growth from today!

And there’s one special ingredient that makes these EV batteries stand out.

Check out today’s Market Talk for the top stock plays you can invest in today … before the secret to EV battery success in the Digital New Deal takes off:

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited

Recommended For You

Embrace Volatility for Best Performing Stocks

Hold Strong Paws (Hands) for 909% Gains!

Newsletter Sign Up

Sponsored

MEET OUR EXPERTS

WHAT READERS ARE SAYING..

"You told me to ignore the noise on Wall Street. And thanks to you, I started towards the end of 2016 with $200,000 in my account and I recently put in an extra $100,000. [As of February 2019] My account is worth $500,788! I would’ve missed out if I followed conventional wisdom."

- Helen C.

“Looks like I have finally found the right person to learn and grow from.”

- James

“Thirteen of my positions are up well over 50% in less than a year since joining your service. Two are in the triple digits with several close behind. My personal money manager, who works for one of the largest banks in the country, is envious of my gains. I never dreamed this was possible. My trips to China to teach English to young Chinese students is now much more affordable. Thank you for your dedication and help.”

- Chris K.

Share This