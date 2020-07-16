Stocks for America 2.0 Gains Fueled by 92 Million!

You’ve probably noticed in our America 2.0 coverage that we believe real estate will double in the near future.

That’s great news for you as a Bold Profits investor.

You see, the whole housing sector is being fueled up. It’s ready to take off and bring you gains as it surges higher!

It’s all because 92 million millennials — the largest generation in America — are finally entering their prime homebuying years.

Many of my millennial friends are jumping to buy, and even reaching out to me for help in searching for homes through virtual reality tech.

Looking at all of them, I’m even thinking of buying a house myself.

But you don’t have to buy or sell a home to take advantage of this housing bull market.

You can profit by buying America 2.0 housing stocks today!

Why Housing Is an America 2.0 Investment

The housing market is an indicator for our overall economy. And it’s heading for a fantastic boom!

After all, mortgage rates are at their all-time lows and are heading even lower! It’s not surprising that mortgage applications are hitting 11-year highs.

On top of that, we are finally ramping up home construction to meet the increasing demand.

One of the largest homebuilders in the country reported a record monthly gain in orders for new-home construction — a 94% annual increase!

Plus, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics Jobs Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS), the hiring rate in the construction sector soared to 9.6% in May.

That’s the highest rate of hiring in the history of JOLTS:

With America 2.0 technologies, it’s now easier than ever to shop for a home online. And future homeowners — like my friends — are taking advantage of it.

According to Realtor.com, monthly traffic in online home shopping surged to 86 million in June.

That’s an all-time high for the site!

We’re also seeing record increases in pending home sales. Pending Home Sales Index, reported by the National Association of Realtors, is an indicator based on currently signed contracts.

It grew 44% from April to May — the biggest monthly increase on record.

Looking at all these facts, we are only reassured in our position on American real estate’s future — we are bullish, optimistic and positive (#BOP).

And here at Bold Profits, we found the best way for you to boost your portfolio and ride this America 2.0 boom…

Housing Stocks to Buy for This Millennial-Fueled Uprising

To begin with, I recommend buying iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS: ITB).

This exchange-traded fund (ETF) will give you exposure to the U.S. home construction sector, which is set to skyrocket to meet the increasing millennial demand.

This single investment alone can make you great gains in America 2.0.

But there are many more stocks Paul and our Profits Unlimited team have identified that can bring you extraordinary wealth as this boom unfolds.

These stocks include:

A real estate database giant that is spearheading our transition to online home shopping.

A company that is advancing our virtual reality touring capabilities.

Companies whose technologies and products will be essential in constructing and furnishing new homes.

And many more.

We believe these incredible innovators are on track to becoming America 2.0 leaders, and they will boost your portfolio in the way millennials are boosting the real estate market.

To gain access to them all and find out more about how Paul sees housing leading America 2.0, all you need to do is click here.

Regards,

Tamara Barkhanoy

Investment Analyst, Bold Profits Publishing

Editor’s Note: Remember: we will see real estate double and the Dow soar to 100,000 in America 2.0. Those at the forefront of this economic upgrade will reap massive financial rewards. Citizens from every edge of our great nation will have the chance to profit in the Main Street bull market. Click here to see Paul explain it all here in this video interview.