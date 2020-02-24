Stocks Are Down: Let the Strong Investors Win

The markets are down today. And we’ve been here before.

The trade war … impeachment talk … the recession that never came…

But you know what else?

NAME wrote in to tell me that because he hung in there through the rough end of 2018, he saw his portfolio rise 71% in 2019. That’s his payoff for following our guidance through this kind of panic.

I call it “Strong Hands.”

When markets are down, investors’ natural instinct is to sell everything and question the market’s future. But we do the work — the deeper analysis to see past surface-level, knee-jerk news cycle hype.

Having Strong Hands means having conviction — holding on through volatility to get the incredible gains many miss out on by selling scared.

And I believe the America 2.0 bull market is strong and set to climb despite today’s moves.

Check out this week’s Market Talk to learn about the one economic signal leading America 2.0 through this volatility:

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited