Straight Arrow Up in Stocks – 3 America 2.0 Drivers

Ian Dyer

Forget the bottom. We’re currently riding the “V-bottom’s” straight arrow up in stocks.

As we’ve been telling you, the markets anticipate. And right now, it’s pricing in a huge innovation boom that’s accelerating fast.

What’s rocketing it up?

The foundation of our new economy — America 2.0 (#A20).

On top of that there hasn’t been this much cash floating around since 2000’s Y2K. And all that cash is going to flood back into stocks … and one other gem investment that’s about to take off.

Not every stock will rebound up. But we’ll tell you exactly where to put your money today to ride the V-bottom straight to new highs.

What matters now is the future.

And we’re #BOP (bullish, optimistic, positive) on what’s about to come.

Watch now:

Did you miss Paul’s take on the market’s incredible future for 2020 and beyond? Catch up here on America 2.0: The Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Ian Dyer

