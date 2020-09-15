 be_ixf;ym_202009 d_15; ct_50

Investor, Trader, Speculator: Which One Are You?

Paul Mampilly

Sep 15, 2020

37 second read

I am not an investor.

I’m a speculator.

I’m not interested in playing it safe and going after the small fish. Instead, I like to really go for it and chase after the BIG game.

See, the stock market is a machine.

And like with any machine, you need to understand how it works to navigate it.

In my experience, there are three conditions that really drive the big gains in the stock market. And three kinds of investors.

Which one are you?

Today, I’m going to tell you the simplest way to understand different types of investing — and succeed in the stock market. Check it out:

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited

WHAT READERS ARE SAYING..

I am up $20,070 in closed positions from Feb. 18 through March 7.

- Bob Rowe

I started your system in December … I am ahead $29,000 … I put total faith in you and your system and it has worked for me very nicely. Thanks again I sure like your humble approach about this whole thing

- Dale Leiffer

I have made a little over $4,000 while being cautious.

- Chuck Goss

