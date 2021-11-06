 be_ixf;ym_202111 d_06; ct_50

Our First Trade Hit BIG … What’s Next?

Posted by | Nov 6, 2021 | , , ,

It was our very first stock recommendation.

It helped us create our Strong Hands motto.

And we believe it’s on its way to 1,000%.

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE: STM).

This week, Paul posted about this incredible stock journey that put us on the path to America 2.0:

paul mampilly stm stock

It was an inspiring post for all Main Street investors!

And so many people wrote in to share their STM stories, and how their Strong Hands are paying off:

strong hands facebook comment

strong hands STM facebook comment

strong hands facebook comment

strong hands facebook comment

So, what are you waiting for?

The next big America 2.0 stock could be right under your nose. And we’re ready to see your next life-changing Strong Hands story about the gains you make!

Start here…

To America 2.0 and Beyond

We’ve got our sights set on the future this week, with all kinds of analysis on the most innovative America 2.0 mega trends:

Regards,

Your Bold Profits Team

