We’re crushing the markets, and the V-recovery is in full swing.

If you just follow the S&P 500 Index, you’re missing the explosive growth happening behind the scenes.

If you want the biggest — market-doubling gains — you need to look at the America 2.0 index.

You see, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are full of America 1.0 stocks.

Paul has tailored an exclusive portfolio focused on America 2.0 in Profits Unlimited (click here to see).

If you started investing during its inception in June of 2016, bought and sold every stock when recommended, you’ve made more than 120% — around a 30% annual return.

That’s more than double the S&P 500 Index!

Another way to make the most in this new America 2.0 transformation, is a group of market-crushing exchange-traded funds (ETFs) we call STIXX.

For all our big America 2.0 trade recommendations — ones to blow the S&P out of the water — check out today’s IanCast here:

Regards,

Ian Dyer

Editor, Rebound Profit Trader