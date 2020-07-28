I’ve created my own “America 2.0 ETF” for you — in a way.

An exchange-traded fund (ETF) is a basket of stocks. In this case, I have five tickers that are your key to locking in life-changing profits in our new world.

Since March 2, you’ve had the opportunity to get in on five buys that make up this super play.

If you bought, AWESOME!

In just four months, these plays are wiping the floor with the S&P 500 Index!

Our America 2.0 ETF is beating it with a 15% return compared to the S&P’s measly 4% in the same amount of time.

This means that the market’s taking notice of all of the innovations — like digital steel and more — that the Fourth Industrial Revolution is making right now.

And it means you still have time to get in before the gains skyrocket higher:

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited