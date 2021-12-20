Stay #BOP on TSLA 2022

You know our Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) predictions:

TSLA $2,000/share by end of 2022. Tesla $10 trillion market cap in three to four years.

And I know it might be hard to look at TSLA’s recent price action and stay Strong Hands.

But please do! There is so much growth ahead.

And I want you to look back and say, “Woah, I’m glad I listened to those Bold Profits people and stayed in because my gains are INCREDIBLE!”

And today, we have three reasons for you to be #BOP (bullish, optimistic, POSITIVE) on Tesla in 2022:

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited

