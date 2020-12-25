Special Message from Paul Mampilly
Happy Holidays!
I want to take a moment today to share a special message with you.
It’s not a market update, stock move or investment strategy. You see, I feel like you’ve been with me all these years.
When I record a video, I don’t just see a camera. I see your faces … your names from letters you’ve written … my extended Strong Hands Nation family.
So today, I just want to send an important message of thanks straight from my heart to you:
Regards,
Editor, Profits Unlimited