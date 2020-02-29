Special Market Update From Paul Mampilly

During times of volatility, you can count on this: We’re here for you.

Our team steps into overdrive to keep an eye on our stocks and mega trends.

We know it’s tough to watch the markets go down. But the stocks we’re in — ones that are creating the incredible era of America 2.0 — are going to rise up stronger than ever.

So stick with us.

Paul Mampilly has ridden out these storms before. He even managed to make money in the 2008 financial meltdown.

He knows that these are the times that can test your Strong Hands. But, if you can reach down and find the courage and conviction to ride out the volatility, you’re going to come out on the other side.

Here’s a special market update he recorded for our Bold Profits Daily readers:

Here for You With Strong Hands

