SpaceX + Momentus = Short Squeeze?

Our time cometh… And if you held Strong Hands? Your time may cometh sooner than you think.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX just signed a deal with one of our Profits Unlimited model portfolio plays: Momentus Inc (Nasdaq: MNTS).

a regular day for $MNTS partner Space X 🚀 https://t.co/K1tDdyMrK1 — 🇺🇸Paul Mampilly (@MampillyGuru) April 8, 2022

(Read Paul’s full $MNTS thread here.)

Momentus is one of the three hottest space stocks Paul recommends watching today:

We believe SpaceX is a leader in the new space economy … but not the only one.

In fact, Paul believes MNTS long-term is more than capable of keeping up with SpaceX. And now these two are partnering up to conquer the great beyond.

The only question is: Will you be IN?

Space is one of the greatest investment opportunities we’ve ever seen — in our opinion.

And America 2.0 growth stocks like MNTS are trading at a discount right now! This deal screams short squeeze … and opportunity for you.

If you want in, you can see why we’re so #BOP (bullish, optimistic and positive) and unlock the other space stocks we’re watching now. Click here.

You Will Not Regret Holding Strong Hands Right Now…

Just look at how innovation is accelerating. And that’s great for your stocks … if you can stay #BOP and stay Strong Hands:

