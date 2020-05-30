 be_ixf;ym_202005 d_30; ct_50

SpaceX Launches America 2.0’s Rocket Recovery

It’s a historic day for America 2.0 and the final frontier!

We said this would be a rocket recovery!

Now — for the first time in a near-decade — American astronauts are heading to space.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX launch with NASA is set for today. And it’s going to kick the country’s interest in space travel into high gear:

We believe that this not only opens the door for space investments, but it’s a GO for America 2.0.

Paul thinks its even time to update our moon goals:

Days like today, reinstill our vision of America: Bullish. Optimistic. Positive.

America 2.0 is here to stay. Our recovery will rocket higher than SpaceX.

We want you to be part of this.

Tremendous profits will be up for grabs if you know where to look. A single stock can take you to 300% gains and beyond.

The best way to spot them is with Paul’s “300 Strategy.” Get all the details here and ride the rocket recovery to the top.

Rocket Opportunities from Bold Profits

Here’s this week’s best of the best:

Regards,

Your Bold Profits Team

