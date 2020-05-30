It’s a historic day for America 2.0 and the final frontier!

We said this would be a rocket recovery!

Now — for the first time in a near-decade — American astronauts are heading to space.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX launch with NASA is set for today. And it’s going to kick the country’s interest in space travel into high gear:

It's official: SpaceX is 'go' to launch NASA astronauts on Crew Dragon spaceship https://t.co/wkikMWtFzO — 🇺🇸Paul Mampilly (@MampillyGuru) May 23, 2020

We believe that this not only opens the door for space investments, but it’s a GO for America 2.0.

Paul thinks its even time to update our moon goals:

Time to update JFK's We choose to go the Moon speech @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/UPia4y8G0s — 🇺🇸Paul Mampilly (@MampillyGuru) May 23, 2020

Days like today, reinstill our vision of America: Bullish. Optimistic. Positive.

America 2.0 is here to stay. Our recovery will rocket higher than SpaceX.

