Mark your calendars for the year 2026.

That’s when Elon Musk anticipates the first humans will land on Mars.

You know Musk as a Bold Profits leader with Tesla but like us, he has his sights set even higher with SpaceX.

It’s laser-focused on what he calls “Mission: Mars.”

On its quest to transform the aerospace industry, SpaceX builds and launches next-level reusable rockets that are on track to take us to Mars and beyond.

But, before we colonize Mars, SpaceX is changing one earthly electronic communications network that connects computer networks and facilities around the globe…

The internet.

Today, SpaceX rockets are transporting satellites that are internet game-changers.

These rockets are launching specially designed satellites on a regular basis.

You may have seen the makings of this America 2.0 upgrade recently if you’ve looked up at the night sky.

It looks like a string of lights illuminating the celestial canvas:

This constellation of lights is called Starlink broadband satellites.

SpaceX is a game-changer. And it’s setting itself up as a true Bold Profits America 2.0 company. Even though the company is private, we can still profit from the innovations coming from the new space race!

And the time to line yourself up for profits is now … before America 2.0 makes its way to Mars.

2 Steps to SpaceX Hyper-Speed Internet

SpaceX’s Starlink satellites will beam high-speed internet access directly to user terminals set up in homes and offices around the globe.

According to ZDNet, Elon Musk states these user terminals will look like a “little UFO on a stick with motors that automatically swivel the thin, flat disc to optimally point to the Starlink satellites.”

Musk explains that these user terminals will be easy to install and use for everyday people like you and me.

Simply follow this two-step setup:

Plug into a socket. Point at the sky.

No training required.

In the U.S., the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is totally gung-ho with this new way for Americans to access the internet.

SpaceX has received approval from the FCC to deploy one million user terminals around the U.S. over the next 15 years.

It’s not stopping there. Starlink broadband user terminals are also approved for use in Germany, Australia, Greece and the U.K.

These terminals will connect directly with the Starlink satellite broadband network traipsing the sky.

Most importantly, it can be life-changing for hard-to-serve households that don’t have access to traditional internet broadband providers.

This is huge news for the next generation of the internet as Starlink user terminals enter more and more markets around the world.

At last count, SpaceX has launched nearly 900 Starlink satellites into orbit using its Falcon 9 rocket:

Per SpaceX:

Falcon 9 is a reusable, two-stage rocket designed and manufactured by SpaceX for the reliable and safe transport of people and payloads into Earth’s orbit and beyond. Falcon 9 is the world’s first orbital class reusable rocket. Reusability allows SpaceX to refly the most expensive parts of the rocket, which in turn drives down the cost of space access.

Remember, this is the same rocket that launched NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley into space:

In all, SpaceX plans to launch a total of 12,000 Starlink high-speed internet satellites into orbit by 2025. And eventually extending that to more than 40,000 satellites.

The sky is the limit for SpaceX and its Starlink satellites. Per the company:

With performance that far surpasses that of traditional satellite internet, and a global network unbounded by ground infrastructure limitations, Starlink will deliver high-speed broadband internet to locations where access has been unreliable, expensive or completely unavailable.

Starlink is targeting service in the Northern U.S. and Canada in 2020, rapidly expanding to near global coverage of the populated world by 2021.

All I can say is get ready everyone because SpaceX’s ultimate plan is to cover planet Earth with inexpensive, high-speed internet connectivity.

Invest in the Space Frontier Today

Starlink has the great potential of generating billions of dollars in new revenue for SpaceX.

The rapidly growing next-generation America 2.0 satellite industry is completely disrupting the traditional America 1.0 satellite market of yesteryear.

And that’s just one way the space frontier can lead investors to profits.

A Morgan Stanley report projects that the global space industry could generate revenue of more than $1 trillion by 2040 — up from $350 billion today.

There’s a LOT of opportunities when it comes to space.

In fact, Paul describes 10 — you read that right, 10 — of the biggest space plays that should be on everyone’s watchlist in a new report.

He also talks about America’s great mission to Mars in his brand-new presentation.

You can see how to unlock this report and all the details about Paul’s space strategy by clicking here.

Another great way to play this trend is to buy the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK).

ARKK has exposure to space and satellite plays. Plus this exchange-traded fund (ETF) can give you incredible exposure to all things America 2.0.

Now is the time to get ready for this new space venture.

It will change everything … especially the way we internet.

Until next time,

Amber Lancaster

Director of Investment Research, Banyan Hill Publishing