SpaceX Internet: The Launch You Didn’t Hear About but Need to Buy

Story Highlights:

The SpaceX launch was only the beginning … It’s going to be HUGE for our internet.

The global space industry could generate revenue of more than $1 trillion by 2040.

This “V”-rocket recovery ETF will get you ahead in the space race.

As a Floridian, I couldn’t help but to step outside and look up.

Heart racing, I watched the sky as the SpaceX rocket soared, carrying two astronauts to the stars.

Even if I couldn’t see anything, a sense of adventure and exploration flooded over me — as I’m sure it did for many Americans.

It was an incredible moment for our country. But it won’t be the last. And Elon Musk’s SpaceX isn’t finished yet.

The same rocket we watched launch up this past weekend has another purpose.

It’s going to lead a team of satellites that will completely change the way we access the internet.

You may have seen the makings of this America 2.0 upgrade recently if you’ve looked up at the night sky.

It looks like a string of lights illuminating the celestial canvas:

This constellation of lights is called Starlink broadband satellites.

SpaceX is breaching several new intergalactic frontiers as a consummate Bold Profits America 2.0 company.

The new space race is on! And the time to line yourself up for profits is now … before America 2.0 makes its way to Mars.

2-Step SpaceX Hyper-Speed Internet

SpaceX’s next endeavor is about to change the way we access the internet with its Starlink internet-beaming satellites.

These satellites will beam high-speed internet access directly to user terminals set up in homes and offices around the globe.

According to ZDNet, Elon Musk states these user terminals will look like a “little UFO on a stick with motors that automatically swivel the thin, flat disc to optimally point to the Starlink satellites.”

Musk explains that these user terminals will be easy to install and use for everyday people like you and me.

Simply follow this two-step setup:

Plug in socket. Point at sky.

No training required.

In the U.S., the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is totally gung-ho with this new way for Americans to access the internet.

SpaceX recently received approval from the FCC to deploy a million user terminals around U.S. over the next 15 years.

These user terminals will connect directly with the Starlink satellite broadband network traipsing the sky.

Most importantly, the user terminals will be especially life-changing for hard-to-serve households that don’t have access to traditional internet broadband providers.

So far, in 2020 alone, SpaceX has launched over 400 Starlink satellites into orbit using its Falcon 9 rocket:

Per SpaceX:

Falcon 9 is a reusable, two-stage rocket designed and manufactured by SpaceX for the reliable and safe transport of people and payloads into Earth’s orbit and beyond. Falcon 9 is the world’s first orbital class reusable rocket. Reusability allows SpaceX to refly the most expensive parts of the rocket, which in turn drives down the cost of space access.

Remember, this is the same rocket that launched NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley into space:

In all, SpaceX plans to launch a total of 12,000 Starlink high-speed internet satellites into orbit by 2025 with a possible later extension to over 40,000 satellites in subsequent years.

The sky is the limit for SpaceX and its Starlink satellites. Per the company:

With performance that far surpasses that of traditional satellite internet, and a global network unbounded by ground infrastructure limitations, Starlink will deliver high-speed broadband internet to locations where access has been unreliable, expensive or completely unavailable.

Starlink is targeting service in the Northern U.S. and Canada in 2020, rapidly expanding to near global coverage of the populated world by 2021.

All I can say is get ready everyone because SpaceX’s ultimate plan is to cover planet Earth with inexpensive, high-speed internet connectivity.

Invest in the Space Frontier With This V-Rocket Recovery ETF

Starlink has the great potential of generating billions of dollars in new revenue for SpaceX.

The rapidly growing next-generation America 2.0 satellite industry is completely disrupting the traditional America 1.0 satellite market of yesteryear.

SpaceX is transforming this industry.

A Morgan Stanley’s report projects that the global space industry could generate revenue of more than $1 trillion by 2040, up from $350 billion today.

The report also forecasts that the most significant short- and medium-term opportunities may likely come from satellite broadband internet access.

A great way to play this trend is to buy the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK).

ARKK has exposure to space and satellite plays, plus it’s an all-around great exchange-traded fund (ETF) play for all things America 2.0.

As this chart shows this ETF is in a “V”-rocket recovery mode:

As this Bloomberg comparative returns chart shows, year to date, ARKK is up 29% compared to other major indices:

Get ready for this new space venture on satellite internet connectivity.

It will change the way we internet.

Until next time,

Amber Lancaster

Director of Investment Research, Banyan Hill Publishing

P.S. And remember to follow me on Twitter @ALancasterGuru. I’ll post timely updates until we talk again next week. And you can even tweet me to let me know if you are or will become a SpaceX Starlink satellite internet customer.

Paul Mampilly: Want to Trade Options for Big Market Gains?

We recently asked what you thought about options trading. And 88% of you wanted to know more!

So I want to tell you about how my options strategy works.

One of my options services has seen nearly one winning trade every week on average for two years. I’m talking about 106 winning trades. In May alone, we closed eight winning trades.

And the immense potential ahead of us truly has me chomping at the bit. We’re only getting better and better — capturing more winners, more often and faster.

I want you to be part of it. And I want to convert the 94% of you that consider yourself options beginners into experts! Take a look at my options video and see if you’re ready to take the next step: