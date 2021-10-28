Space ETF: 3D Printing Our Way UP

Sometimes it’s hard to realize pivotal events as they are happening.

I’m talking about times that we will look back and can’t believe how much the world around us has changed.

I truly believe that we are in one of those times. Look around! You’ll see:

Unbeatable innovation.

Great exploration.

America 2.0 taking over so many aspects of our lives.

Right now, two of the biggest mega trends that are stacking together to create this Fourth Industrial Revolution are 3D printing and space.

3D printing has made huge leaps and bounds over the last few years.

We have more affordable 3D-printed houses … 3D-printed food … tremendous medical breakthroughs.

To be honest, I believe we are just scratching the surface of what 3D printing can do. Then when you bring space into the mix?

The growth is ready to shoot astronomically high.

And when there’s growth, there’s an opportunity for you.

Double Down on the Benefits of Space

Exploring space is not just human curiosity of what may be out there. Space opens the door for so many benefits for everyone!

One important benefit: data.

We can compute more accurate analytical data about the earth and our environment.

We can enhance our safety by using satellites that can detect potential threats such as missiles or asteroids.

And one day, we may even be able to use space to travel to study multi-planetary species or organisms!

Just like 3D printing, I believe we haven’t even scratched the surface of what’s possible in the space industry.

One of many reasons why I am bullish on these two mega trends is because they are working together — hand in hand — to benefit humankind.

Some of the top space companies use 3D-printed rockets, engines, pumps and many other components needed to have a successful mission.

Not only do 3D-printed parts make space exploration cheaper as many components are reusable and cost-efficient, but 3D printing can also be safer.

The way technology is advancing, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see a 3D printer in a spaceship.

Think about it. If you need a vital tool while you’re in space, you can’t just hop back down and get it. But with a 3D printer onboard, you can print it!

How to Capture Space Gains

Sure, this is all incredible for our future in America 2.0. But how can you invest in 3D printing and space now?

On Monday’s Market Talk, I got to join Amber to talk about how 3D printing is transforming car manufacturing.

Elon Musk — CEO of Tesla and SpaceX — has been #BOP on 3D printing for years. He posted this video that dives into the future of the technology when it comes to manufacturing.

We agree.

Amber shared the 3D Printing ETF (BATS: PRNT) as a great way to get exposure to numerous 3D-printing companies.

And today, I want to give you a space recommendation for the stacking mega trends.

To get your toes wet in our space mega trend, you can invest in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS: ARKX).

This exchange-traded fund is spearheaded by Cathie Wood of ARK invest. Besides us, she’s the only one we can see on the same page for America 2.0.

Investing in ARKX gives you exposure to a variety of companies in space.

If you want more, check out Paul’s new space presentation.

He takes space exploration to another level (all the way to Mars!) in his detailed vision for how this is going to play out.

Regards,

Daniel Shifflett

Investment Analyst, Bold Profits Publishing

P.S. If you’re looking to “mega trend UP” your portfolio, you can also add 3D-printing stocks. Check out details about which one we recommend today.