Space for Civilians + China-Fueled Market Update

Paul Mampilly

Sep 21, 2021

On Saturday, four people safely returned to Earth from SpaceX’s first civilian crew space mission.

This was an incredible step forward … for America 2.0 and commercial space travel.

Now, SpaceX’s phones are ringing off the hook with people hoping to be on the next launch — sign me up!

I believe this successful mission is just the catalyst our space stocks need to soar.

I’ll tell you how you can get in, but first I also want to comment on the stock market and crypto moves as a reaction to what’s happening in China.

Get my full take on the markets and space here:

Space Stocks … to the MOON!

The Inspiration4 was a phenomenal step for space in America 2.0. It will act as a catalyst for new research and the acceleration of space tourism.

It could also send space stocks soaring — hopefully to the moon!

But not every space stock…

There are still space 1.0 companies out there. For potentially huge winners, you want space 2.0.

My team and I put together two detailed reports with names, tickers and predictions for all my favorite space 2.0 companies.

See the details here.

