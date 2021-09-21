Space for Civilians + China-Fueled Market Update
On Saturday, four people safely returned to Earth from SpaceX’s first civilian crew space mission.
This was an incredible step forward … for America 2.0 and commercial space travel.
Now, SpaceX’s phones are ringing off the hook with people hoping to be on the next launch — sign me up!
I believe this successful mission is just the catalyst our space stocks need to soar.
I’ll tell you how you can get in, but first I also want to comment on the stock market and crypto moves as a reaction to what’s happening in China.
Get my full take on the markets and space here:
Space Stocks … to the MOON!
The Inspiration4 was a phenomenal step for space in America 2.0. It will act as a catalyst for new research and the acceleration of space tourism.
It could also send space stocks soaring — hopefully to the moon!
But not every space stock…
There are still space 1.0 companies out there. For potentially huge winners, you want space 2.0.
My team and I put together two detailed reports with names, tickers and predictions for all my favorite space 2.0 companies.
