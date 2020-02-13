Smart Diabetes Patch Breakthrough for Huge Biotech Gains

Story Highlights:

No more needles! A new “smart” patch is about to revolutionize diabetes care for millions of Americans.

No more needles! A new “smart” patch is about to revolutionize diabetes care for millions of Americans. This medical advance is the latest to showcase the coming 985% boom in America 2.0’s health care system.

Your way into the soaring precision medicine market. It’s already up 24% in the last four months, with plenty of room to rise.

A few times a month, I poke my finger with a needle and draw blood to test my glucose levels.

Like millions of Americans, I have high blood sugar, which puts me at risk for diabetes.

So, for me, the needle sticks are a painful, but necessary, evil. But maybe not for long…

A new skin patch is coming. This painless patch — worn like a nicotine patch — monitors glucose levels 24/7.

What’s better, it automatically delivers medication and insulin when you need. No more needle sticks!

This tiny patch is the new face of modern medicine. It’s just one example of how precision medicine is replacing our “one size fits all” health care system.

While I’m happy I may soon be able to throw my needles and glucose monitor away, this also opens the door to a phenomenal investment opportunity — tapping a U.S. market of more than 114 million American consumers.

That’s more than 1 in 4 U.S. residents!

Precision medicine is one of several tech mega trends that are driving a new Fourth Industrial Revolution — what Paul Mampilly calls America 2.0.

It’s an industry that will grow by nearly 1,000% over the next eight years — giving you the ability to quadruple your money with a few simple, smart plays I’ll tell you about today.

Taking Market Share From Big Pharma’s Diabetes Market

Each year, Americans spend more than $327 billion on diabetes and care, according to the American Diabetes Association. On average, people with diabetes spend $16,750 per year on medical expenses.

But the new smart patch could change all of that.

The adhesive patch — developed by researchers from the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), the University of North Carolina and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) — is about the size of a quarter and is headed to clinical trials as early as this year.

It delivers precise doses of medicine through preloaded microneedles made with a glucose-sensing polymer.

The treatment is personalized and precise: When glucose levels reach a certain threshold, insulin or medication is released. When the blood sugar levels return to normal, the delivery stops.

You see, precision medicine like this is disrupting traditional medicine. And it’s going to steal market share from Big Pharma’s old-world treatments.

That makes it a huge opportunity for savvy biotech investors.

Currently, the U.S. health system uses single therapeutic techniques such as drugs to treat hundreds of millions of people with a particular condition, such as diabetes, regardless of individual variations.

But research shows most drugs only benefit a fraction of the people who take them — around 20%, just 1 person in 5.

Precision medicine allows for personalized care that takes into account those individual variations, increasing its effectiveness.

In this way, doctors can diagnose and treat conditions by tailoring them to a patient’s unique biological or genetic makeup.

Smart Patch Breakthrough for Huge Biotech Gains

Precision medicine is the most exciting and promising health care trend to emerge in decades — as significant as the invention of the polio vaccine, antibiotics and flu shots.

The new diabetes “smart patch” could be the next breakthrough in the precision medicine pipeline.

According to Global Market Insights, precision medicine will become a $217 billion industry by 2028. That’s a growth rate of 985% since 2015 — when the market was a mere $39 billion industry.

So, the question is: What’s the best way to leverage this new era in modern medicine before it goes mainstream — and Wall Street catches on to the America 2.0 wave that is transforming health care and other major U.S. industries?

To get the biggest bang for your buck, I recommend adding a biotech exchange-traded fund (ETF) to your portfolio, such as the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSE: XBI).

In just the past four months alone, the ETF has risen 24%! But that’s just the beginning as this biotech bull market rages on.

The big picture: Investing in the America 2.0 precision medicine trend is the best thing you can do to boost the quality of the nation’s health care — while also boosting the quantity of your own personal wealth.

To your health and wealth,

Nick Tate

Senior Editorial Manager, Banyan Hill Publishing