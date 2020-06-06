The smallest stocks lead recoveries.

That’s even true in the world of crypto. Small cryptos — that are the equivalent to penny stocks — are rocketing right now.

Paul and Ian say that’s big for bitcoin’s rally.

And they checked in to see if you were in on bitcoin’s bull run.

They asked when you thought bitcoin would reach its next milestone of $20K. The majority of you predict August:

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: Bitcoin could reach $50K by the end of the year. So you’re right on track with that prediction!

We’ve never been more bullish — on bitcoin and stocks.

When small caps go up in the stock market, it’s one of the most bullish signs you can see.

And there’s a way to invest in the technology behind bitcoin today. It’s called blockchain.

Paul believes investing in blockchain is going to bring potentially historical gains in America 2.0. Click here for his No. 1 company at the forefront of blockchain technology.

