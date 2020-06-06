“Penny Stock” Secret Points to Bitcoin Bull Run
The smallest stocks lead recoveries.
That’s even true in the world of crypto. Small cryptos — that are the equivalent to penny stocks — are rocketing right now.
Paul and Ian say that’s big for bitcoin’s rally.
And they checked in to see if you were in on bitcoin’s bull run.
They asked when you thought bitcoin would reach its next milestone of $20K. The majority of you predict August:
We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: Bitcoin could reach $50K by the end of the year. So you’re right on track with that prediction!
We’ve never been more bullish — on bitcoin and stocks.
When small caps go up in the stock market, it’s one of the most bullish signs you can see.
And there’s a way to invest in the technology behind bitcoin today. It’s called blockchain.
We Say BUY: Here’s Where for the Biggest Gains …
Here’s this week’s best of the best:
- America 2.0: Trials Make Us Stronger. The greatest thing about this country is our drive. Sure, we make mistakes. But America has the desire — and strength — to do better. And we will.
- Here’s a Blockchain Buy Before Real Estate’s Upgrade. Imagine going through the entire process of renting a new home in minutes. With blockchain, that excruciating process will be a thing of the past.
- SpaceX Internet: The Launch You Didn’t Hear About but Need to Buy. The SpaceX launch is going to be HUGE for our internet. The global space industry could generate revenue of more than $1 trillion by 2040.
- 5 Stocks to BUY for 5G-Powered Gains. 5G is making its move with the market ready to rocket up to $650 billion by 2026. And there’s one 5G exchange-traded fund (ETF) with GoingUpness that you can buy today.
- Bulls and Bitcoin: 1 Stock to Buy Post-Halving. We’ve been saying it the whole time: This is a V-rocket recovery. And this rally with new highs is here to stay.
