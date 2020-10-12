 be_ixf;ym_202010 d_12; ct_50

Select Page

Small-Cap Semiconductor + Chip Stocks to Buy TODAY

Paul Mampilly

Posted by | Oct 12, 2020 | , ,

1 minute, 8 second read

Small-Cap Semiconductor + Chip Stocks to Buy TODAY

It’s remaking America in 2020.

And at the heart of the new Fourth Industrial Revolution is something I call “digital steel.”

Semiconductors.

These tiny tech chips are fueling almost all of our mega trends that are creating this new era — the Industrial Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, 5G … I mean electric vehicles are basically chips on wheels!

And the market? Massive. I’m talking about huge growth — and gains — for investors as it tops $730 billion.

We’re going to tell you how to grab gains from 25 chip stocks AND 1 small-cap semiconductor stock with 1000% potential.

See how my three R’s are triggering the semiconductor super bull market:

I target small-cap America 2.0 stocks with explosive 1,000% potential in my Extreme Fortunes research service.

And the semiconductor stock I told you about is on the move to hitting that goal. It’s up almost 300% in the past two years.

But it’s not the only one.

We’ve got 18 triple-digit open positions in the model portfolio — three as high as 850% over three years, 681% over two years and 644% over six months by last Friday’s market close.

There’s more to come. And I don’t want you to miss out. Click here to see how you can claim this successful track record as your own TODAY.

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited

Recommended For You

3D-Printing Breakthroughs to Buy for 2021

Your 5G-Powered $135 Billion Opportunity

Newsletter Sign Up

Sponsored

MEET OUR EXPERTS

WHAT READERS ARE SAYING..

I am up $20,070 in closed positions from Feb. 18 through March 7.

- Bob Rowe

I started your system in December … I am ahead $29,000 … I put total faith in you and your system and it has worked for me very nicely. Thanks again I sure like your humble approach about this whole thing

- Dale Leiffer

I have made a little over $4,000 while being cautious.

- Chuck Goss

Share This