Single Best Sign for a BIG Stock Comeback
Samsung has 50 million phones in inventory…
Name-brand appliances are being sold at 40% off…
Name-brand clothing is being marked down 98%…
A tsunami of inventory is set to create a deflation contagion…
That is going to make interest rates go low again and make growth stocks incredibly valuable as they become a scarce commodity.
Then we will see them surge higher!
