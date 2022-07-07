 be_ixf;ym_202207 d_07; ct_50

Single Best Sign for a BIG Stock Comeback

Paul Mampilly

Samsung has 50 million phones in inventory…

Name-brand appliances are being sold at 40% off…

Name-brand clothing is being marked down 98%…

A tsunami of inventory is set to create a deflation contagion

That is going to make interest rates go low again and make growth stocks incredibly valuable as they become a scarce commodity.

Then we will see them surge higher!

Listen to my new PaulCast for the full story:

(Click here to listen to the podcast now.)

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited

