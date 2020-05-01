Semiconductor Stocks for the 2020 Market Rally
- Market update: Don’t chase the old-world leaders — like Apple and Microsoft — today. Here’s where you need to be for the big money.
- Telsa’s earnings surprise, pot’s double and why Bitcoin (BTC) jumped 40% over two days. Plus, what to expect with bitcoin’s halving.
- Paul Mampilly’s bull market prediction and the stock to buy today.
Stocks are rebounding in a big way, but not in the way many would have predicted.
The truth is: A major shift is happening, and not every rising stock is a good buy for big America 2.0 profits.
The leaders of the past — Apple and Microsoft — are doing nothing today.
The leaders of this 2020 bull market: America 2.0 stocks.
And one of the best industries that’s showing signs of GoingUpness — Paul’s strategy for picking stocks with the explosive potential — is semiconductors.
So today, Paul and I are going to tell you which semiconductor stocks to buy today to ride the market rally to the top. Check it out here:
