Semiconductor Stocks for the 2020 Market Rally

Ian Dyer

May 1, 2020

IanCast Highlights:

  • Market update: Don’t chase the old-world leaders — like Apple and Microsoft — today. Here’s where you need to be for the big money.
  • Telsa’s earnings surprise, pot’s double and why Bitcoin (BTC) jumped 40% over two days. Plus, what to expect with bitcoin’s halving.
  • Paul Mampilly’s bull market prediction and the stock to buy today.

Mad at the markets?!

Hey, bears … don’t be mad.

Stocks are rebounding in a big way, but not in the way many would have predicted.

The truth is: A major shift is happening, and not every rising stock is a good buy for big America 2.0 profits.

The leaders of the past — Apple and Microsoft — are doing nothing today.

The leaders of this 2020 bull market: America 2.0 stocks.

And one of the best industries that’s showing signs of GoingUpness — Paul’s strategy for picking stocks with the explosive potential — is semiconductors.

So today, Paul and I are going to tell you which semiconductor stocks to buy today to ride the market rally to the top. Check it out here:

