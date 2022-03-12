Selling or Strong Hands?
Moment of truth.
Did you sell?
We’re polling the Strong Hands Nation. So far, we’ve heard from 773 of you.
But we want a full count to see if we need to include a workout plan to build Strong Hands in your Bold Profits Daily. 😉
You may be tempted — with wars, interest rate rumors or even to pay for your gas — but we 100% believe, you’ll regret it if you do.
We’re invested for long-term gains, not day trades.
See why you should be #BOP (bullish, optimistic and positive), hold Strong Hands and stay IN for big money over time:
- Acceleration Moment for Growth Stocks. The facts are in our favor. And we think you’re going to see amazing returns over the long term if you can stay Strong Hands.
- Oil vs. New Energy for Big Gains Over Time. The long-term trend for oil is still where it was before this war broke out. New energy adoption is going to be a no-brainer.
- 4 Benefits of High Oil Prices & Your Stocks. I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a more perfect setup for new energy. Here’s how you can invest for big money over time that will offset your gas tank dollars.
- Innovation Solves Problems: Here’s One… Gas is not the only thing rapidly rising. I’m sure you’ve noticed your grocery bill has been bigger than usual. Here’s another opportunity for an America 2.0 solution.
- HODL Bitcoin — Demand Is Coming… Bitcoin’s supply is only half of the equation for its price. The other half: demand. And here are three key players that can drive demand higher.
