Sell Some to Gain Profits With Purpose

Profits!

That’s what we’re all after right?!

The endgame is always to gain the financial freedom to live any life you want! Like Andy:

Over the past two years, I have made enough profits through your guidance and advice to be able to move up to a larger sailboat.

[Below] is a photo of Namaste being moved to her new slip.

Thanks for the great advice & guidance. Keep up the great work.

For us, it’s not always about the gains. It’s about what you do with them.

But the ugly truth is nothing is guaranteed.

We can never be certain that we are seeing the biggest gain a stock will experience. Similarly, we can’t be certain if those gains are temporary or will hold for a while.

Because of that, we have Rule No. 4: Take profits on the way up.

We want to take advantage and profit when we can. News cycles, politics and many other things can affect great companies and bring down gains.

No stock ever goes up in a straight line.

It’s important to take small profits on a stock’s way up, without selling your entire position.

That way, you’re able to shield yourself from the market’s volatility while using the market as a means to an end.

Find what matters to you: a sailboat, a down payment on a house, a vacation, a new car, private school or your kid’s college tuition.

Sell 10%, 20% or even 30% of a position, and put those gains toward the things that make you happy.

Until it’s time to sell your entire position at the market, it’s OK to sell just a small percentage of your shares.

