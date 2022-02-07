 be_ixf;ym_202202 d_07; ct_50

#ROTG: Keep Cash on the Side

Paul Mampilly

Posted by | Feb 7, 2022 | , ,

1 minute, 9 second read

I’ve been called every name in the book for being unapologetically #BOP (bullish, optimistic, positive) and pushing the Rules of the Investing Game (#ROTG).

But someone on Twitter posted a little support that perfectly highlights one of our rules…Paul Mampilly Rules of the Investing Game #ROTG

The market is signaling a loop of high volatility, low liquidity.

And that’s where the #ROTG kick in. Rule No. 5: Keep cash on the side.

Expect volatility! Plan for it. Prepare for it. Be ready for it.

When it happens — and it will — cash on the side will act as your volatility buffer.

In our view, nothing has changed. The promise of the Fourth Industrial Revolution is still there.

Please, please, follow the #ROTG and stay Strong Hands! Watch today to see why we are down … but not out:

We’ve got a jam-packed Market Talk for you today! Including some of your Twitter questions — thanks for writing in John, MB, Cool W. and HB!

Check out the whole video or jump to the time stamps below:

  • Growth stocks and housing prices in a low-interest rate environment… Will future innovation make housing build/material more affordable? (Click here.)
  • Our outlook on eVTOLs — the future of flying electric vehicles. (Click here.)
  • How to measure quality growth companies. (Click here.)
  • And Amber’s Good News Roundup! (Click here.)

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited

