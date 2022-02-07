ROTG: Keep Cash on the Side

I’ve been called every name in the book for being unapologetically #BOP (bullish, optimistic, positive) and pushing the Rules of the Investing Game (#ROTG).

But someone on Twitter posted a little support that perfectly highlights one of our rules…

The market is signaling a loop of high volatility, low liquidity.

And that’s where the #ROTG kick in. Rule No. 5: Keep cash on the side.

Expect volatility! Plan for it. Prepare for it. Be ready for it.

When it happens — and it will — cash on the side will act as your volatility buffer.

In our view, nothing has changed. The promise of the Fourth Industrial Revolution is still there.

Please, please, follow the #ROTG and stay Strong Hands! Watch today to see why we are down … but not out:

