Robot on Wheels: Invest in Self-Driving Tech
You know, I’m future-forward. Personally, and as an investor.
Well, there’s one no-brainer innovation in my mind. I’m reminded of it every time I get in Tessie — my Tesla. 😊
That is self-driving tech. It will be like a robot on wheels.
What will your travel look like in this (near) future? Reading while you ride … catching up on YouTube videos … hosting virtual Zoom meetings?
Point A to point B with no extra work for you — just like on a train or airplane.
This is the future. You can invest or miss out as it unfolds. Check out what and how we recommend getting IN:
As self-driving tech becomes the new norm — for Tessie and all electric vehicles — the battery has to step up its game to meet the challenge.
It’s already started…
Tesla’s “employee No. 7” made an incredible discovery.
It could mean a new era of electric vehicles (EVs) and a multi-million mile battery. Take a look at the full presentation my team and I put together here.
Regards,
Editor, Profits Unlimited