Robot on Wheels: Invest in Self-Driving Tech

Paul Mampilly

Jan 10, 2022

56 second read

You know, I’m future-forward. Personally, and as an investor.

Well, there’s one no-brainer innovation in my mind. I’m reminded of it every time I get in Tessie — my Tesla. 😊

That is self-driving tech. It will be like a robot on wheels.

What will your travel look like in this (near) future? Reading while you ride … catching up on YouTube videos … hosting virtual Zoom meetings?

Point A to point B with no extra work for you — just like on a train or airplane.

This is the future. You can invest or miss out as it unfolds. Check out what and how we recommend getting IN:

As self-driving tech becomes the new norm — for Tessie and all electric vehicles — the battery has to step up its game to meet the challenge.

It’s already started…

Tesla’s “employee No. 7” made an incredible discovery.

It could mean a new era of electric vehicles (EVs) and a multi-million mile battery. Take a look at the full presentation my team and I put together here.

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited

