Rise of BOTZ: 1 Buy for New AI Frontier

Meet Flippy the robot chef.

Flippy is an example of our America 2.0 mega trends — artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics — making a difference.

Flippy is helping restaurants survive and thrive in today’s economy. So far, this robot chef can cook 19 things from burgers to chicken tenders.

And soon, he won’t be the only all-star employee of the month at your favorite restaurants.

White Castle — an American hamburger restaurant chain with 377 locations across 13 states — has placed an order to add Flippy robots to 10 locations.

White Castle has placed an order to add Flippy robots to 10 locations.

This is the start of a robotics revolution.

From businesses to homes, robots are making their presence known.

And there’s one robotics trend that’s going to exponentially grow a segment of the robotics market by an amazing 246% over the next six years.

I’m going to share my best buy recommendation for the rise of the robots. You stand to make huge gains as these smart AI machines become a new standard in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Invest in Rent-a-Robots Before $40 Billion in 6 Years!

The robotics market set to be transformed is called the Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) market.

RaaS is a unique technology.

Like Flippy, it’s changing how businesses — small and large — operate in the ever growing Fourth Industrial Revolution world.

Instead of buying, installing and maintaining robots, companies can now pay a subscription fee to rent a cloud-based robot.

These rent-a-robots allow businesses to have all the benefits without the crazy high costs of owning a robot outright.

Also, RaaS’ very flexible business model has major benefits according to Thomas.net. They include:

ZERO capital cost, giving businesses an INSTANT return on investment.

The ability to return robots or ask for a new design at the end of the one-year contract if demand has changed for the business.

Simple pricing with no nickel and diming, no hidden costs.

The global RaaS market, approximately valued at $11 billion today, is expected to reach $40 billion by the end of 2026. That’s a 246% increase!

RaaS is currently used across several major industries.

This “Brave, New World of Robots-as-a-Service” infographic from Insights sums it nicely:

RaaS is actively used in factories, warehousing, delivery services, security and commercial cleaning.

RoBOTZ Opportunity for the Fourth Industrial Revolution

To play the RaaS revolution, buy shares in the Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (Nasdaq: BOTZ).

BOTZ is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that seeks to invest in companies that stand to benefit from increased adoption and utilization of robotics and AI.

It gives you exposure to a basket of stocks that you can profit from with the rise of the robots. You will not want to miss the opportunity in this market.

These mega trends are here to stay and are prime examples of our America 2.0 forecast.

Until next time,

Amber Lancaster

Director of Investment Research, Banyan Hill Publishing