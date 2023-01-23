We hit the $31 trillion debt ceiling … which means the United States will default on its debt for the first time in history unless Congress and the White House can find a way to agree on … well … anything!



Meanwhile, the layoffs in techland continue, with Microsoft shedding 10,000 jobs and Alphabet reducing headcount by another 12,000.



Along with all this … home affordability is actually worse today than it was during the mortgage bubble that preceded the 2008 meltdown.



None of these things suggest we’ve already seen the worst of this downturn…



Yet quietly, one “barbarous” asset is surging higher amid all the chaos.



And in a poll I issued last week, 95% of respondents said they were bullish on it.



That’s why, for this week’s episode of The Banyan Edge Podcast, I sat down with our experts Amber Lancaster, Mike Carr and Adam O’Dell to get their take.



You’ll learn how to separate the wheat from the chaff when it comes to all this economic data.



And you’ll discover which of our experts agree with the overwhelming majority of Banyan Hill readers on what’s next for one forgotten asset.



Check out the latest episode below…

<div style=”max-width: 640px;”><style>video-js.video-js.vjs-fluid:not(.vjs-audio-only-mode) {padding-top: 56.25%;}</style><video-js data-account=”5249346837001″ data-player=”default” data-embed=”default” controls=”” data-video-id=”6319140864112″ data-playlist-id=”” data-application-id=”” class=”vjs-fluid”></video-js></div><script src=”https://players.brightcove.net/5249346837001/default_default/index.min.js”></script>

As always, we in The Banyan Edge want to keep hearing your thoughts.



We answered Joe and Deborah’s questions on today’s show … and we want to hear from you, too!



Write us anytime at BanyanEdge@BanyanHill.com and share your comments, questions or ideas on how we can make The Banyan Edge the best it can be.



Regards,





Charles Sizemore

Chief Editor, The Banyan Edge



P.S. Ian King has been pounding the table this week on a special investment tool he’s calling “the best way to make order from chaos in any market.”



I know exactly what Ian’s talking about because I’ve used this tool myself for years.



It’s a way to stay IN the best stocks … and quickly get OUT of the worst ones … without a second guess.



Ian’s going live with the inventor of this tool tomorrow night at 8 p.m., with an event they’re calling “The 1,000% Project.”



If you’ve been burned by this bear market, I strongly encourage you to be there. Sign up here, and join the VIP list to claim a free copy of the special report When to Sell the 50 Most Popular Stocks — no questions asked.



P.P.S. A big theme here in The Banyan Edge is deglobalization.



As Ian King puts it, we’re “firing” China and bringing manufacturing back to Uncle Sam. And he’s added a number of picks to his Strategic Fortunes portfolio in recent months to prepare for this coming shift.



Go here to learn how you can access Ian’s latest Strategic Fortunes research, and follow this trend with the best stocks the market has to offer.