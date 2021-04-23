 be_ixf;ym_202104 d_23; ct_50

Select Page

Rebound Territory: Get Your Biggest Gains Here…

Ian Dyer

Posted by | Apr 23, 2021 | , ,

42 second read

Rebound Territory: Get Your Biggest Gains Here…

Volatility.

Yeah, it’s been a wild ride in the markets, but you embraced it with Strong Hands.

Good thing too. Because OUR America 2.0 stocks are making big rebounds and you kept eyes on the big picture.

Since November, the market’s actually taken off, leaving indicies like the S&P 500 in the dust.

And it’s all thanks to our mega trends and growing America 2.0 industries — such as 3D printing, space, new energy…

So, check out this week’s IanCast to find out more about those sectors and:

  • Crypto: including stacking mega trends between bitcoin and solar energy! [17:28]
  • Marijuana: What’s new in cannabis legalization and what that means for pot stocks. [31:40]
  • Telsa: Tesla’s autopilot system and our outlook on the future of TSLA stock. [37:50]

Regards,

Ian Dyer

Ian Dyer

Editor, Rapid Profit Trader

Recommended For You

Get the Next Biotech Takeover Trade Today

4 ETFs to Buy for Blockchain Boom!

Newsletter Sign Up

Sponsored

MEET OUR EXPERTS

WHAT READERS ARE SAYING..

"You have done once again!! You are reminding me of the GREAT Joe DiMaggio with your consistent hitting!! You knocked this one out of the park!"

- Keith S.

“Paul, in September of 2017, I decided to go ‘all in’ on my stock positions and follow the portfolios in your services. My account value was $335,000. As of today, it totals 1.1 million dollars! Yes, that’s tripling my money in less than 3 years.”

- Suzie M.

"I couldn’t believe it … in just 2 months, I made $298,506 on one stock – that’s a 24% gain!"

- John B.

Share This