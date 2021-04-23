Volatility.

Yeah, it’s been a wild ride in the markets, but you embraced it with Strong Hands.

Good thing too. Because OUR America 2.0 stocks are making big rebounds and you kept eyes on the big picture.

Since November, the market’s actually taken off, leaving indicies like the S&P 500 in the dust.

And it’s all thanks to our mega trends and growing America 2.0 industries — such as 3D printing, space, new energy…

So, check out this week’s IanCast to find out more about those sectors and:

Crypto: including stacking mega trends between bitcoin and solar energy! [17:28]

Marijuana: What's new in cannabis legalization and what that means for pot stocks. [31:40]

Tesla: Tesla's autopilot system and our outlook on the future of TSLA stock. [37:50]

