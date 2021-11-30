The REAL Supply Chain Problem (NOT Inflation)…

Inflation.

In my opinion, we are NOT experiencing inflation right now, despite what you might hear in mainstream media.

Are the eggs at the grocery store more expensive today? Yes. But it’s not because of inflation.

Looking at the bigger picture — the macro level — here’s what I see is actually happening.

I even dedicated the next issue of Profits Unlimited to this topic … with three new stock recommendations that could fix this problem and usher in America 2.0.

Click here to see how you can get this newsletter.

It all comes back to a supply chain bottleneck and the solution is… Watch my Bold Profits Daily video and find out!

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited