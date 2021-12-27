Profit Strategy — Countdown to 2022!

I’m doing something a little different today to close out the year!

But before I jump in, I have to share a HUGE thank you!

want to thank Sally & Ernie for this amazing gift. our team is grateful to you for giving us the opportunity to serve you. these trees, their seedlings means #BOP lives forever 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/9CkMTcBhsN — 🇺🇸Paul Mampilly (@MampillyGuru) December 17, 2021

You — our Strong Hands Nation — are incredible. Phenomenal. Amazing. You inspire me every day.

And that’s why I want to countdown to 2022 with a mega trend takeover. Mega trends are, in my opinion, a go-to investing strategy for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

And our team put together a “greatest hits list” of some of our top mega trends — and how you can invest. Check these out:

Stay #BOP on TSLA 2022! It might be hard to look at TSLA’s recent price action and stay Strong Hands. But please do! There is so much growth ahead. Here are three reasons to stay bullish.

Buy IN for New Energy Battery Breakthrough! New energy is growing faster and FASTER worldwide. And I've called it one of the best ways to invest in 2022.

3D Printing: Changing the Landscape for America 2.0! This is one of our biggest mega trends and opportunities. From manufacturing, medicine, food, housing, to space … 3D printing is a top investment for a remade America.

Bet on Mega Trends for 2022. The new stock market winners are emerging now — America 2.0 mega trend stocks. And here's the one I'm most excited for … blockchain!



BTC, ETH, Altcoins and Stablecoins for 2022! There’s been a lot of FUD (fear, uncertainty, doubt) around crypto this year. But I believe that as more people realize the benefits, demand is going to explode.



And we’ll keep bringing you updates and ideas for mega trends in 2022!

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited