Got milk?

Well now, almonds maybe?

Growing millennial trends in paleo and plant-based diets are ditching dairy and creating a boom in “alt milks” (almond, soy, oat, cashew — the list goes on)…

Simply put, the conventional dairy industry is being “disruptified.”

According to Statista, per capita consumption of fluid milk products in the U.S. has been on a steady decline since 2000.

Meanwhile, the market growth for dairy alternatives is on a tear.

A new survey conducted by Instacart shows that grocery shoppers’ buying habits have greatly shifted to plant-based foods while living through a pandemic over the past year.

As reported by Grocery Dive, the Instacart survey revealed that 30% of surveyed grocery shoppers will continue to buy plant-based food for the foreseeable future.

In fact, per Instacart sales data, the adoption rate for plant-based milk was up 27% in 2020. More than a third of Instacart shoppers — ages 30 to 39 — began opting to buy plant-based milk.

They note that “almond milk is the most popular first-time plant-based purchase” for shoppers.

In all, as this chart shows, the share of shoppers who purchased at least one plant-based item soared in 2020 and, per the survey, this trend will continue indefinitely.

That means a phenomenal investment opportunity for you. I’m going to show you how this disruptification will unfold and tell you why Paul’s calling it the “future of food.”

Get in Before This Epic Food Shift in America 2.0

We’ve seen it before.

Diet fads that come and go. But alternative milk and meat is not a fad.

It’s a sustainable alternative that’s here to stay.

Per Grand View Research, the global dairy alternative market was valued at $20.5 billion in 2020. Now, it’s expected to grow to more than $52 billion by 2028 — a 156% leap.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Americans on average drink 37% less cow’s milk today than in 1970.

PlantBasedFoods.org data shows “plant-based milk grew twice as fast as cow’s milk [in 2020] and is now purchased by 39% of 49 million U.S. households. Plant-based product share of any given category is increasing, with plant-based milk now making up 15% of the milk category.”

And in 2020, overall plant-based milk retail sales reached $2.5 billion.

It’s not just consumers embracing this change. America 2.0 farmers are adapting to the disruptification by incorporating new crops into their farming regimen.

In California — one of the largest dairy-producing states in the U.S. — several dairy farmers have made the decision to partly transition to almond farming.

FoodNavigator-USA interviewed an executive at the Almond Board of California.

This executive noted that dairy farmers “that might have traditionally planted x-hundred acres of corn or silage for their dairy herds … are now sourcing that from out of state and diversifying into almonds.”

According to the Almond Board of California, almond production has increased by 39% from about 2.3 billion pounds in 2017 to 3.12 billion pounds in 2020.

Invest in the Growing Millennial Plant-Based Trend

Since the growth in dairy-free milk farming and plant-based foods is expected to continue growing for years to come, here’s one top way to invest.

