Ian King’s Pro Options Trader boasts a 100% win rate — from over nine trades across three months.

See, this isn’t your average options trading service. With the Pro Options Trader strategy, you get to be the buyer and the seller.

However, we sell more premium than we buy, which helps us consistently take money out of the market!

We use an options strategy known as an “iron condor” — the backbone of our system.

Selling options allows you to be the insurance company. You underwrite the risk and profit if the market stays within a range for a specified amount of time.

This way, you can easily make consistent 100% gains in as little as two to three weeks.

Pro Options Trader subscription includes:

Weekly Email Updates — Each week, I’ll send you an email on how our investments and the market are doing.

Trade Alerts — Whenever we need to get out of a trade or enter a new one, I’ll send you a quick email with exact instructions.

Getting Started Materials — We created several reports to help you get started trading iron condor options. After reviewing these, you’ll see just how easy it is to make thousands of dollars each month in extra income.

E-Portfolio — You can review all of our open trades on our members-only website anytime. We boast a near-perfect win rate, which is why I can confidently say you will not lose money using this strategy.

A Dedicated Customer Care Team — If you ever have questions, you give one of my team members a call or reach out online. We’ll walk you through whatever you need.

Again, welcome to Pro Options Trader!

Regards,



Ian King

Editor, Strategic Fortunes