I recently placed an order for a customized car part — basically a gearhead’s dream for engines that will help it purr when you hit more than 60mph on the open road.

Then … the auto distributor explained it would take a few weeks for the part to be made in another state before it could even be delivered to me.

You know that feeling when you just want something right then and there!

Before I let the disappointment overwhelm me, I went into research mode.

It shouldn’t have surprised me, but the answer to my problem was an America 2.0 superstar: 3D printing.

I found a local 3D printing service company that manufactures high-quality and competitively priced customized car parts.

All I would need to do is upload the computer-aided design or digital blueprint of the part to the website.

The process would take about five minutes to order from my PC and a few business days to have it on my doorstep.

3D printing manufacturing is a game-changer for suppliers, freight-delivery services, buyers and investors — like us!

Amazon is even in on the secret.

3D printing stocks are making a massive move up.

Amazon’s On-Demand 3D Printing: Your Last-Mile Play

3D printing is redefining products and industries.

An assortment of customized products can be made closer to you rather than at a manufacturing plant that’s out-of-state or in another country.

If you’re in need of a customized car part, medical device or personal care item, instead of waiting weeks for it, local 3D printing factories will be able to print and deliver within a few days.

The last mile — the final leg of a package from transportation to doorstep — is getting shorter!

A study by DHL, an international courier and package delivery company, forecasts:

Regional logistics networks will expand as advances in 3D printing technology allow more product types to be made closer to the consumer.

With only raw materials and digital blueprints traversing oceans and borders, products compatible with 3D printing will see significantly reduced transportation costs, customs duties, and the product security that accompanies long-distance transportation. There will be more nearshoring production facilities, adding density and complexity to regional and local supply chains, including freight hubs and last-mile delivery.

Disruptive 3D printing tech has the potential to change how and where many items are produced … transforming the logistics industry.

That includes sourcing goods, manufacturing, inventory, sorting, transportation, storage. It’s big.

And it’s all happening closer and closer to your home.

Amazon is an industry leader in e-commerce. It’s known as “one of the most influential economic and cultural forces in the world.” The company is well-aware of the promise of 3D printing.

They are so far ahead of the curve, in 2015 they patented the concept and design of a 3D printing-equipped truck.

That’s right, 3D printing on-demand, right outside your front door!

Imagine being able to place a customized 3D-printed order and your product is printed straight from the delivery truck. Incredible.

In all, this patent harnesses the ability for 3D printing service providers to print customer orders right from the truck.

And it doesn’t stop there.

Per Interesting Engineering, the U.S. military plans to have on-demand 3D-printing factories housed in shipping containers.

A global leader in industrial sand and metal 3D printers has won a $1.6 million contract “to create more rugged, portable 3D-printing facilities that can be deployed whenever they’re needed for a wide variety of military-focused purposes, such as producing spare components.”

This is where we’re headed Bold Profits Nation.

A local economy, whether civilian or military, transformed by America 2.0

3D printing technology.

Stake Your Claim in Last-Mile 3D Printing Tech

Here at Bold Profits, we’re #BOP (bullish, optimistic and positive) on 3D printing tech.

And if you want in on the potential gains poised to come to the 3D printing market, consider buying shares in the 3D Printing ETF (BATS: PRNT).

PRNT is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that is designed to track the price movements of stocks in companies involved in the 3D printing industry.

3D printing is currently on a tear!

One of our favorite 3D printing stocks that Paul recommended has more than quadrupled.

As of this writing, this stock is showing open gains of 300% since last January.

As 3D printing reshapes the last mile and so much more, there’s room for the top 3D printing stocks to rocket higher.

Paul believes 3D printing is powering a $100 trillion industrial boom sweeping Middle America.

Last-mile and on-demand 3D printing is poised to revolutionize the logistic market and set a new precedent on how products are made and delivered.

No stock will rise or fall in a straight line, but we’re bullish on 3D printing’s future.

Until next time,

Amber Lancaster

Director of Investment Research, Banyan Hill Publishing